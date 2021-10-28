Student Achievements

Giving a big check

Student co-chairs for the Junior Symphony Ball (JSB) presented Dallas Symphony Orchestra League (DSOL) president Anne Ligon with a $238,432 check.

The ball was finally held outdoors in June at the Toyota Music Factory after being delayed from January because of the pandemic.

The “Purpose with a Party,” now in its 64th year, brings high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors from 40-plus participating schools together to raise funds for the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s music education and outreach programs. More than 1,300 students attended.

“The funds raised by JSB will ensure these kids have years of music instruction with the best teachers,” Ligon said. “In 20 years, some of these kids will be at a DSOL event sharing their success story, and you are actively taking part in it now.”

Student co-chairs attend the Episcopal School of Dallas – Fletcher Calvert, Riley Calvert, and Lili Kelly; Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas – Sam Jackson; Highland Park High School – Harrison Keys and Madison Muncy; the Hockaday School – Kate Wills; Parish Episcopal School – Abbey Jackson; and Ursuline Academy of Dallas – Emma Sweeney.

Parent co-chairs were Alison Muncy, Suzy Calvert, Liz Kelly, Debbie Robinowitz, Paula Wills, Justine Sweeny, Angela Jackson, Alyson Jackson, and Tish Key.

Next year’s JSB is scheduled for Jan. 29 at Gilley’s. Visit jsbdallas.org.

Michael Nolen Jr. (Courtesy Photo)

In the Army now

Cadet Michael Nolen, son of Michael Sr. and Toni Nolen, Sr. of Dallas, has completed cadet basic training at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, where he expects to graduate in 2025 and earn his commission as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army.

The basic training, designed to instill discipline, pride, cohesion, confidence, and a high sense of duty, includes first aid, mountaineering, hand grenades, rifle marksmanship, and nuclear, biological, and chemical instruction.

Michael Jr. graduated from The Cambridge School of Dallas and was active at Park Cities Baptist Church in University Park, where he earned his Eagle Scout rank in 2018 with BSA Troop 518.