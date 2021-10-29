Faith Friday: Family Day at the SMAA Farmers Market

Saturday is Family Day at Saint Michael’s Farmers Market.

The market will be open from 10 a.m. to noon in the west parking lot of the church at 8011 Douglas Avenue for “tent or treat,” balloon and caricature artists, popular market vendors, and more. Shoppers are encouraged to don their costumes.

The Saint Michael’s Farmers Market is a nonprofit community outreach of Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church where local farmers, ranchers, and artisans sell directly to the surrounding neighborhood.

For more information, visit Saint Michael and All Angels’ website.