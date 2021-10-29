HP Adds Another 5A Title in Team Tennis

When it comes to Highland Park’s team tennis trophy case, there’s always room for one more.

The Scots continued their remarkable dynasty on Friday by earning a sixth consecutive Class 5A state championship with a 10-2 win over Abilene Wylie in College Station.

It marks the 22nd state title overall for HP, easily surpassing any other program in the state. Prior to the final, the Scots (14-1) cruised past Katy Jordan 11-2 in the semifinals on Thursday.

HP began the final match by winning five of seven doubles matches, including four in straight sets. Winning tandems included Isabella McElfresh and Eden Rogozinski, Rebecca Borrego and Gabi Rosas, Carl Newell and William Covin, and Leo Hall and Skyler Carter. The mixed-doubles pair of Ray Saalfield and Victoria Mentzer also was victorious.

The dominance continued in singles, with the Scots claiming all five completed matches to get to the 10-point threshold. Hall, Newell, Carter, Borrego, and Mentzer brought home the clinching wins.