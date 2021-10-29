New Mixed-Use Development Planned For Knox Street

There’s a new project planned for the Knox Street area near Highland Park.

The new project planned by Trammell Crow Company and MSD Capital and The Retail Connection includes an Auberge Resorts Collection hotel and residences, restaurant and retail, a luxury residential building, and an office building, and green space immediately adjacent to the Katy Trail. Construction on the project is expected to begin during the second half of 2022.

“We are thrilled to partner with Trammell Crow Company, The Retail Connection, and Highland Park Village’s management company to launch our new development along the Katy Trail on Knox Street,” said Coburn Packard, partner and head of real estate at MSD Capital. “Our collaboration with Auberge will bring a one-of-a-kind, luxury hotel and residential experience to one of Dallas’ most beloved live-work-play destinations.”

The design team is led by the New York office of Australia-based Woods Bagot and New York-based Kohn Pederson Fox (KPF). Dallas-based HKS is serving as the architect of record. Woods Bagot is leading the design of the hotel and residences, residential building, and retail, and KPF is designing the boutique office building. OJB Landscape Architecture, the award-winning landscape architecture firm behind Klyde Warren Park, is leading the design of the development’s green space.

“Trammell Crow Company and its residential subsidiary High Street Residential have a history of development in Knox, which has grown to be the premiere lifestyle destination in Dallas for both residents and visitors. We are pleased to partner with this world-class team to continue our contribution to the evolving Knox Street landscape,” said Joel Behrens, principal with TCC and HSR. “This new development will fulfill our team’s vision to preserve and enhance the authentic character of Knox Street, amplify and expand upon its connection to the Katy Trail, and strategically add new and exciting uses and experiences to solidify the neighborhood as one of the most recognizable shopping, dining, and residential districts in the country.”

For more information, visit Trammell Crow Company’s website.