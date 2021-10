You may want to start planning your trips through the northwestern most corner of the area a little more judiciously starting next week.

Northaven Road between Park Central and the U.S. Highway 75 Central Expressway frontage road will be closed beginning Nov. 1 for work on the pedestrian bridge that will connect the Northaven Trail to the trail network on the east side of the highway.

The road will be closed for approximately one month.

Courtesy Friends of Northaven Trail