Everything’s Coming Up Roses for Symposium

A speaker may have canceled, but the organizers of A Writer’s Garden Literary Symposium and Luncheon said that a new speaker will leave attendees feeling pretty rosy.

Sandy Ammons, chair of A Writer’s Garden Literary Symposium and Luncheon, along with Lisa Loy Laughlin, president of the Women’s Council, announces that G. Michael Shoup, founder of the Antique Rose Emporium in Brenham will be one of the featured speakers at the Nov. 16 event benefiting the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden and A Woman’s Garden. Marilyn Weber is the honorary chair.

Shoup will take the place of Bill Welch, who was originally scheduled to speak but had to cancel due to a family situation. Shoup founded the Antique Rose Emporium in 1983 and is considered a key international figure in the renaissance of antique roses. Passionate about continuing the education and history of roses while encouraging a gardening lifestyle, he has spoken to over 100 panels and rosarians as an enthusiast and expert. Shoup holds a Master’s of Agriculture in Horticulture from Texas A&M University. He is the author of Landscaping With Antique Roses (1986), Roses in the Southern Garden (2000) and Empress of the Garden (2012).

Themed Everything’s Coming Up Roses, A Writer’s Garden Symposium and Luncheon also features these two authors: Bettie Bearden Pardee, a Newport, Rhode Island author, lecturer, garden connoisseur, former magazine editor, television host/producer and designer of the Parterre Bench; and Susan Sully a Charleston, South Carolina author, photographer and co-author of 18 books about architecture and design. Solo books include her newest offering, Southern Hospitality at Home, as well as Past Present: Living with Heirlooms and Antiques, Houses with Charm, and The Southern Cosmopolitan.

Registration for the online auction starts Nov. 9 at the Women’s Council website at www.wcdabg.org. All of the featured speakers will have books for sale at the event, and Shoup will also bring a selection of antique roses, which will be for sale for $36 each.

On Nov. 16, the morning begins with a coffee reception followed by the symposium, which features the speakers sharing literary presentations about horticulture, gardens, landscape design, historic preservation, and art followed by a luncheon.

Symposium and luncheon tickets begin at $250 per person. Patron tickets are available starting at $500 per person. Underwriting and sponsorships are available at various levels and benefits. Media sponsors are D Home and My Sweet Charity.

The event benefits the development and maintenance of A Woman’s Garden, the centerpiece garden of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden and the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden. The mission of the Women’s Council is to support and promote the interest and growth of A Woman’s Garden and the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden. This year, the Women’s Council theme is “All Things Bright and Beautiful.” Members enjoy many benefits such as the New Member Welcome in September, three educational meetings a year, a Fall and Spring trip, two opportunities to plant in the garden, a number of small group social activities as well as our two signature fundraising events: A Woman’s Garden Literary Symposium in the Fall and Mad Hatter’s Tea held in April. Join via the website at www.wcdabg.org.