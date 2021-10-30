Mavs Foundation Commits $1M to 2021-2022 Grant Recipients

To commemorate the start of the season and to continue the long history of community support, the Dallas Mavericks announced that the Mavs Foundation will allocate over $1 million to empower local children, women and families in need during the 2021-2022 season.

The funding will include grants, special projects, and emergency aid – from building basketball courts and reading and learning centers, to meal delivery for homebound seniors, to healthcare for uninsured children, and continued support for those struggling during the pandemic.

“We are thrilled to announce our commitment of $1 million for the first time ever,” said Mavs Foundation President Katie Edwards. “The need is greater than ever across the North Texas community, and we are grateful for the opportunity to support local nonprofits doing such critical work.”

Organizations receiving funds include: