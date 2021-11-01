Dallas County Lowers COVID-19 Risk Level

Dallas County’s public health committee recently dropped the COVID-“19 risk level from red to orange.

The color-coded system was adopted last year as as the economy began to reopen in hopes of informing residents about the activities public health experts deemed safe based on local case rates.

There are four levels of risk: red, orange, yellow, and green.



According to Dallas Morning News, in the orange risk level, fully vaccinated people can consider small group gatherings where all other members are also vaccinated, but are encouraged to continue masking and social distancing indoors. Partially or unvaccinated people should avoid all indoor settings outside the household, but can consider small outdoor events with masking and social distancing.

“Today continues a trend of improving numbers. The public health committee met this evening and has moved the threat level from red to orange. This does not change any orders that are currently in place, but rather broadens activities that can be performed with less risk for certain populations,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said Friday.



The last time the risk alert level was at “extreme caution” was July 23, 2021, which was the third time since the county introduced the threat level system.

