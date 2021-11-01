Monday, November 1, 2021

Park Cities Crime Reports Oct. 25-31

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: A HALLOWEEN MIRACLE?

A porch pirate pilfered packages from a home in the 3400 block of Beverly Drive that contained glass Christmas ornaments and nail polish at 2:09 p.m. Oct. 31, but the boxes were later found opened near the intersection of Beverly and St. Johns and returned.

HIGHLAND PARK

25 Monday

Reported at 8:05 a.m.: An intruder got into a construction site in the 4600 block of Westside Drive and took 30 feet of copper tubing, 30 feet of copper wiring, and an air conditioner unit. 

Reported at 8:09 a.m.: A thief took taillights from a Ford F150 parked in the 3200 block of St. Johns Drive.

26 Tuesday

Arrested at 1:51 a.m.: a 14-year-old accused of possession of drug paraphernalia and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle in the 3400 block of Knox Street.

A fraudster used an account belonging to a man from the 4200 block of Bordeaux Avenue to make a hotel reservation before 8:46 a.m.

Reported at 10:39 a.m.: a swindler used the information of a woman from the 4600 block of Abbott Avenue to open a bank account.

27 Wednesday 

A thief took a tailgate and taillights from a Ford F250 in the 4500 block of Belfort Place before 5:30 a.m.

Reported at 4:58 p.m.: A sneaky scoundrel took a $1,090 pair of sunglasses and a pair of $475 Gucci sunglasses from a Chrysler parked in front of Deno’s in Highland Park Village while its owner was in the store.

28 Thursday

Arrested at 2:34 a.m.: a 24-year-old man accused of possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated in the 6000 block of Preston Road.

Easy pickings: a thief took an iPad left at Park House in Highland Park Village between 6 and 9 p.m.

29 Friday

A rogue broke a window of an Infiniti FX35 parked in the parking lot of Whole Foods in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive around 4:45 p.m. and took $1,400 from inside.

Arrested at 5:30 p.m.: a 19-year-old man for a warrant at Mockingbird Lane and Douglas Avenue.

30 Saturday

A careless driver hit a Honda Pilot parked in the north lot of Highland Park Village and left without providing information before 5:15 p.m.

A rude guest took an iPhone from a home in the 3400 block of Dartmouth Avenue between 9 and 10:20 p.m.

31 Sunday

Arrested at 2:57 a.m.: a 24-year-old woman for a warrant in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue.

Arrested at 3:17 a.m.: a 31-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in Highland Park Village.

A good neighbor found an abandoned wheelchair in the 5500 block of Fairfield Avenue at 9:22 a.m. and informed police.

Another good neighbor told police about a backpack left in the 4300 block of Bordeaux Avenue at 1:06 p.m. that contained tennis balls, a headband, towel, and measuring tape.

UNIVERSITY PARK

25 Monday

A crook took the taillights from a Ford Raptor in the 3800 block of Wentwood Drive before 7:45 a.m. Another took taillights from a Ford F150 in the 3900 block of Amherst Street before 9:55 a.m. Still another swiped taillights from an F150 in the 3400 block of Potomac Avenue before 10:30 a.m. Another set of taillights were taken from a Ford F250 in the 3500 block of Marquette Street at 5:52 p.m.

Arrested at 7:05 p.m.: a 32-year-old man accused of assault in the 8400 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

27 Wednesday

A burglar got into a home in the 3100 block of Purdue Street and took various items before 7 a.m.

An intruder got into a home in the 3400 block of Hanover Street and a $1,000 Chanel purse, credit cards, $350, and more before 10:11 a.m.

A pickpocket took a wallet from a man’s pocket while he was outside the YMCA in the 6000 block of Preston Road at 7:25 p.m.

28 Thursday

Arrested at 8:14 a.m.: a 54-year-old woman for a warrant in the 8300 block of Preston Road.

30 Saturday

A ne’er do well took taillights off a Ford F150 in the 3800 block of Hanover Street overnight before 6 a.m. Another took the taillights off a Ford F150 in the 4400 block of Amherst Street before noon.

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers

