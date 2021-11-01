Vote on the Readers’ Choice 2021 Person of the Year

We asked for your nominations for our first-ever Readers’ Choice Person of the Year, and you came through.

We have 10 strong candidates for our first ballot, and we’ll keep the ballot open through November 15.

Included on the ballot:

Isabelle Martin, an 11-year-old ESD student whose battle with cancer hasn’t slowed her community service;

Amy Genender, who continues to moderate the popular Park Cities Chatter Facebook group, even when interactions aren’t always pleasant;

Mark Cuban, Dallas Mavericks owner;

Casie Tomlin, who made headlines this year for questioning who was behind an effort to get Park Cities Democrats to keep their children from attending Ivy League schools;

Crystal Pinson, a wife and mother who co-founded a school and continues to volunteer and fundraise for war-affected children in the Congo;

Clay Jenkins, Dallas County Judge;

Courtney Dios, a teacher at The Shelton School who has dedicated herself to teaching her charges life skills in her Life Hacks class;

Mental Health Workers like Laura McLaughlin, who have risen to the occasion to help families and individuals navigate the turmoil surrounding the pandemic;

James T. (Brad) Bradley, longtime Dallas photographer who will be a century old on his next birthday;

Michael Hinojosa, Dallas Independent School District superintendent.

A few housekeeping items: All nominations that had clear Park Cities or Preston Hollow (and adjacent) ties were placed on the ballot. There were a few nominations for individuals or groups that were outside our readership, and we would encourage the nominators to utilize our letter to the editor form to single these people out for praise. We are using PolCo for the voting process in an attempt to eliminate any virtual ballot-box stuffing.

We’ll announce the 2022 Person of the Year choices from our editorial staff and our readers’ choice in the January 2022 issues of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People.

You can vote for the 2021 Person of the Year here.