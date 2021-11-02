Tickets on Sale for ABPA Home Tour

After a hiatus last year because of the pandemic, the Armstrong Bradfield Preschool Association Home tour will return for its 22nd year on December 3.

The main fundraising event for the Armstrong-Bradfield Preschool Association, the tour has raised more than $1 million in the last 20 years for the kindergarten and first-grade classes at Armstrong & Bradfield elementary schools. Tickets are now on sale online or at Tom Thumb locations in Snider Plaza, Preston Center, and Inwood and University.

This year’s tour features four Park Cities homes — a renovated French-style home on Arcady Avenue that features design work by the owner and Illonois-based designer Shelley Johnstone, a home on Maplewood Avenue remodeled by Jan Showers and recently featured in Luxe Interiors Texas, a Colonial Revival on Potomac Avenue originally built by Hal Thomson, and a newer construction on Windsor Avenue built in 2001 that has since undergone extensive renovation with spaces styled by designer Kristen Woolery.

“The Armstrong Bradfield Preschool Association is very excited to get back to hosting its annual tour after being forced to take a year off due to the pandemic,” said one of the co-chairs, Diana Oates. “We have four amazing homes that not only showcase the variety of architecture in the neighborhood, but the talented homemakers, designers, and landscapers as well. This tour offers guests everything from a beautifully renovated George Marble French Country to a historic Hal Thomson and everything in between. Whether your style skews traditional, transitional, or even more modern, we are convinced that you will leave the tour inspired to take on that home project that you’ve been putting off. “

4311 Arcady Avenue PHOTO: Nathan Schroder

3637 Maplewood Avenue PHOTO: Stephen Karlisch

3921 Windsor Avenue PHOTO: John Cain Photography