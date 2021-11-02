Turtle Creek Chorale Brings Eight Festive Performances

What’s a holiday season in Dallas without a carol (or two), hectic trip to NorthPark (or three), and a chance to dress up and hit the town? Dallas’ beloved men’s chorus, Turtle Creek Chorale, checks every box this year with eight festive performances, including one featuring American Idol’s David Archuleta to commemorate the spirit of the holidays and mission of the Chorale.

There are three performances that are free to enjoy listening to seasonal songs performed by the largest men’s chorus in Dallas:

TCC Holiday Highlights @ Galleria Dallas – FREE EVENT

December 4, 2021 – 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Join the Turtle Creek Chorale for a performance of holiday songs at the Galleria Dallas. Find the 200+ members of the Chorale on Level 1 in front of Tiffany & Co. and enjoy a favorite tune or two while soaking up the holiday hustle and bustle.

WRR Caroling in the Arts District – @ Moody Performance Hall – FREE EVENT

December 7, 2021 – Noon to 1 p.m.

Join the Turtle Creek Chorale for a live broadcast on WRR 101.1 with a performance of holiday songs in the lobby at Moody Performance Hall. Or, tune in from wherever you are to WRR to listen live.

TCC Holiday Highlights – @ NorthPark Center – FREE EVENT

December 11, 2021 – 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Join the Turtle Creek Chorale for a performance of holiday songs at NorthPark Center. Find the 200+ members of the Chorale at the NorthCourt and enjoy holiday favorite carols while shopping and enjoying all the holiday decorations throughout the shopping center.

To wrap up its 41st season, the TCC will return to Moody Performance Hall and present their holiday production, “Sure Stars Shining.” This beloved holiday presentation will deliver all you expect from TCC during the holidays – joy, laughter, peace, and love. TCC’s holiday concert always holds something for everyone, from heartwarming traditional carols, exciting new renditions, and outstanding choreography. As the last concert performed by the Chorale before the COVID-19 pandemic was their 2019 holiday production, the members of the chorus are ecstatic to resume this Dallas holiday tradition.

Sure Stars Shining @ Moody Performance Hall – TICKETED EVENT, $35-85

December 17, 2021 – 7:30 p.m.

December 18, 2021 – 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

December 19, 2021 – 2:30 p.m.

The TCC will welcome world-renowned artist David Archuleta for a very special, one-night-only holiday engagement. The evening will feature David singing many of his solo offerings, as well as a few selections with the men of the Turtle Creek Chorale. The TCC will also share some holiday favorites of their own.

Turtle Creek Chorale Presents an Evening with David Archuleta

@ First United Methodist Church Richardson – TICKETED EVENT, $50

December 21, 2021 – 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

To purchase tickets to “Sure Stars Shining” or “Turtle Creek Chorale Presents an Evening with David Archuleta,” please visit turtlecreekchorale.com.