Lady Scots Sweep Cleburne in Playoffs
Highland Park easily cleared the first hurdle in the Class 5A Region II volleyball playoffs on Tuesday.
The Lady Scots were never challenged in sweeping Cleburne, 25-14, 25-13, 25-16, in a bi-district match at Midlothian Heritage.
Emily Hellmuth and Sydney Breon were the offensive leaders for HP, which advances to meet Hallsville in the area round at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in Athens.
The Lady Scots (37-6) bounced back from a four-set loss to Class 6A power Haslet Eaton in a playoff warmup match on Friday, which snapped a 17-match winning streak. However, HP was in fine form on Tuesday with its 17th sweep in the past 19 outings.
Hallsville outlasted Whitehouse in five sets in its bi-district match. The Ladycats (24-11) tied for second place in District 15-5A during the regular season.
The winner of Thursday’s match will advance to play either Midlothian or Marshall next week in the regional quarterfinals. Midlothian eliminated HP in the same round a year ago.