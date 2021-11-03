Preston Hollow Crime Reports Oct. 25 – 31

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: RECKLESS SPELL

Reported at 4:19 a.m. Oct. 30: An elusive and irresponsible motorist sped away without sharing information after a wreck in the 5500 block of the “B J” service road. Did the naughty driver also take the “L” from the front of the road’s name?

26 Tuesday

At 10:12 a.m., an unwelcome visitor received a criminal trespassing warning at NorthPark Center.

Before 12:10 p.m. at the Preston Forest Shopping Center, a terrible person scared a woman at Whole Foods by telling her he had weapons and explosives.

Wire theft reported at 12:48 p.m. at the Summertree shopping center on Inwood Road: Cops called after crook completed copper caper “without consent.”

27 Wednesday

Before 8:19 a.m., a talented thief avoided damaging a man’s locked vehicle at a home in the 4900 block of Thunder Road while still gaining entry and snatching the contents.

Reported at 4:15 p.m.: An abandoned vehicle blocked part of the 11800 block of Hillcrest Road.

Reported at 5:52 p.m.: An Oct. 26 theft at the Preston Royal Village.

28 Thursday

Incomplete online records didn’t include a reporting time for a theft at NorthPark Center.

Before 4:33 p.m., a porch pirate pinched packages from a woman’s home in the 7000 block of Azalea Lane.

Arrested at 6:37 p.m.: a 19-year-old man accused of public intoxication at NorthPark Center and having heroin in his backpack and elsewhere.

Stolen before 9:14 p.m.: the catalytic converter off a man’s vehicle at apartments in the 3900 West Northwest Highway.

29 Friday

Before 2:37 a.m., a prowler snatched contents from a man’s vehicle at a home in the 5100 block of Stonegate Road.

Overnight before 8:41 a.m., a burglar damaged the windows and door locks before rummaging through a man’s vehicles at a home in the 11100 block of Hillcrest Road.

Burglarized before 10:42 a.m.: a woman’s vehicle at Preston Forest Square.

Reported at 6:32 p.m.: An annoying acquaintance used an electronic device on Oct. 26 to harass a man at a home in the 6200 block of Stichter Avenue.

30 Saturday

Before 3:40 a.m., a prowler rummaged through a home in the 4700 block of Roxbury Lane.