Seller Soirée Kicks Off Partners Card Sales, Celebrates Partners

The Family Place geared up for another exciting year of Partners Card with the annual Seller Soirée.

Partners Card co-chairs Rachel Osburn, Caroline Snell Wagner, and Jane Wallingford, along with honorary chair Debbie Snell, newly appointed Family Place CEO Mimi Crume Sterling, and current CEO Paige Flink mingled with nearly 60 guests on Sept. 14 at FRAME in Highland Park Village.

The evening kicked off the card selling season and recognized the 2021 card sellers and sponsors who make it possible to continue the premier annual fundraiser that supports the agency’s efforts to address domestic violence.

Guests shopped the retailer’s stylish duds and signature denim while sipping seasonal cocktails and enjoying bites provided by Bistro 31 and custom cookies by Crush Sweets. Outside in the gorgeous weather, guests enjoyed champagne sips provided by The Bubble Tap Dallas Trailer, a fizzy and effervescent mobile bubbly bar.

Caroline Snell Wagner, Debbie Snell, Brooke Dowdy

Heather Street Baker, Margot Aliffi, McKenna Gannon, Emily Roberts

Jane Wallingford, Laura Price, Jayci Walker

The Bubble Tap Trailer