Champion of Children Dinner Raises $300,000 for Dallas CASA

Dallas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) recently raised more than $300,000 for the organization at the annual Champion of Children dinner.

Dallas CASA provides trained community volunteers for child victims of abuse or neglect who are living in the care of the state. The Oct. 14 dinner at The Rustic featured a performance by Austin singer-songwriter Bob Schneider and Texas-themed dishes.

Attendees included Dallas CASA board members Corey Anthony, Mark Berg, Beth Cholerton, Stephanie Stewart, Kristy Hoglund Robinson, Dave Kroencke, Laura Losinger, Cynt Marshall, Greg May, Scott Orr, Megan Sterquell, Terese Stevenson, and Linda Swartz. Judges Kim Cooks, Rhonda Hunter, Drew Ten Eyck, and Dallas County Commissioner Dr. Elba Garcia were also in attendance.

Kenneth Marshall, Cynt Marshall, Kathleen M. LaValle, and Mike LaValle PHOTO: Tim Heitman

Linda Swartz, Judge Kim Cooks, Priscilla Anthony, and Nicki Stafford PHOTO: Tim Heitman

PHOTO: Tim Heitman