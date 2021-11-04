Go Here: Open Houses to Check Out Nov. 5-7

Ready to find your dream home? Look no further!

Saturday

3301 Beverly Dr., Highland Park. Beverly doesn’t get better than this serene setting. Everything is oversized from the four bedrooms, six full and two powder baths but wait until you enter the living room of all living rooms. Two proper offices, entertaining backyard, pool, screened-in porch and exterior entry pool bath. Double gates upon entry that you just can’t find anymore. Four bedrooms/ six-and-a-half bathrooms. $7 million. Schools: Armstrong Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King, Providence Christian School. Open house: 1 p.m.- 4 p.m.

PHOTO: Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International

4435 Taos Road, Dallas. Fantastic opportunity to own a freshly updated, transitional, light, and open one-level home on nearly a half-acre in Bluffview. The foyer leads to a grand living room, with vaulted ceilings, stone fireplace, view of swimming pool, and wet bar area. The living room provides direct access to an expansive backyard, which boasts a pool and spa, outdoor living area, and grill space. Premier bedroom is a luxurious, private retreat, including a tastefully appointed premier bathroom, with a walk-in steam shower, sauna, soaking tub, dual sinks, and custom closets. Four bedroom/three-and-a-half bath. $2.2 million. Schools: Maple Lawn Elementary, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High, Wesley Prep, K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School. Open house: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

PHOTO: Compass

Sunday

13 Saint Laurent Place, Dallas. Beautiful home perfect for gracious entertaining. Generous room sizes and natural light from floor to ceiling windows around a large central courtyard. Gorgeous wood flooring throughout with new herringbone pattern in impressive entry gallery and formal living room. A spacious, bright kitchen with an adjacent wet bar allows for casual living. Large primary offers a sitting area, two large closets, and a marble bath. A guest bedroom offers a bath and a large closet and can be adapted for a library-den. Residents enjoy great amenities of pool, tennis court, recreation center, and security. Two bedrooms / two bathrooms. $1.3 million. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Our Redeemer, Christ the King Elementary, Heritage School of Texas, Wesley Prep, St. Marks. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

5803 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas. Fresh with a neutral paint palette, light and bright with abundant windows and recessed lighting, this home offers an open floor plan ideal for large gatherings and family activities. Richly stained hardwood floors, high ceilings, and wonderfully crafted millwork are some of the many fine details of this stately home. The wonderful primary suite with a bay-windowed sitting area overlooks the backyard and pool area. A secondary split bedroom is down, ideal for guests. Upstairs affords three bedrooms and a game room. The backyard features a New Orleans-inspired courtyard with a gorgeous bronze fountain, pergola, and elegant swimming pool. Five bedrooms/ four-and-a-half baths. $1.7 million. Schools: John J. Pershing Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Wesley Prep. Open house: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

PHOTO: Ebby Halliday, Realtors

7806 Glen Albens Circle, Dallas. This beautifully updated home is situated on a quiet prime lot with views overlooking a walking trail and abundant trees. Perfect for entertaining, the inviting entry leads to a spacious living room on one side and open dining, kitchen, and den across. Stainless appliances including refrigerator and marble counters are featured in the generous island kitchen and breakfast area. The primary bedroom suite boasts a sitting area with a fireplace. A large walk-in shower, jetted tub, dressing table, separate sinks along with two walk-in closets complete the bathroom. Three bedrooms/ four and a half bathrooms. $1,200,000. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Our Redeemer, Christ the King Elementary, Heritage School of Texas, Wesley Prep, St. Marks. Open house: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

PHOTO: Ebby Halliday, Realtors

5806 Royal Crest Dr. Dallas. This beautiful one-story ranch has been given a rebirth, now it has a fabulous open concept floor plan. The ceilings have been raised to 9.5 feet, and there are beautiful grey-toned hardwoods. The home also has a backhouse with a full shower and bath that could be a wonderful office. Four bedrooms/three baths. $998,000. Schools: Arthur Kramer Elementary, Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, St. Mark’s. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller