Leatherology Celebrates Opening of NorthPark Center Shop

Leatherology, the leather goods brand co-founded by Dallas natives and siblings Rae Liu and David Liu, recently celebrated the opening of its first-ever retail location — a pop-up shop at NorthPark Center — with dinner and cocktails at Petra and the Beast.

Chef Misti Norris provided the meal and cocktails, and guests, including Meredith Land, Lele Sadoughi, Stephanie Seay, Tory Bradburry, Bela Cooley, and more.

The pop-up shop includes the brand’s personalized gifts, bestselling handbags, travel bags, accessories, and on-site monogramming service.

Leatherology was founded in 2008 and is known for brightly colored hand-painted monograms and custom-stitched initials. The brand offers a range of women’s, men’s, travel, and fashion accessories.

Laura Osier, Rae Liu, and David Liu.

Jessica Watts, Annika Cail, and Bela Cooley

Stephanie Seay and Carlos Alonso-Parada PHOTOS: Rebecca Patton, BECKLEY