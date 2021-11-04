Things to Do

Trains at NorthPark

Trains at NorthPark (Photo: Courtesy of Bret Redman)

When: Nov. 13-Jan. 2, 2022.

Where: second level of NorthPark Center, between Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus

Admission: $5 for children ages 2-12 and seniors over 65, $10 for adults, free for children younger than 2

Texas’ largest miniature train exhibit boasts more than 1,600 feet of tracks and 750-plus railcars featuring the organizations, families, and individuals who make the event possible by purchasing railcars with customized artwork for $200 or more. Purchase one by Dec. 7 to guarantee it gets on the tracks before season’s end. Proceeds from the event help Ronald McDonald House Dallas provide a home away from home for families with sick and injured children. Visit thetrainsatnorthpark.com.

Chi Omega Christmas Market

When: Nov. 17-20

Where: Automobile Building at Fair Park.

Admission: $15-100

A 44-year-old tradition returns to in-person shopping with some 200 merchants and more than 11,000 shoppers anticipated. Organizers promise “gifts for every person on your list, including holiday décor, women’s clothing/accessories, home accents, children’s clothing/toys, food items and more.” Proceeds will benefit 15 nonprofits. Visit chiomegaxmas.org.

Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot

When: 8:30 a.m. Nov. 25

Where: Dallas City Hall

Admission: $37 untimed, $42 timed, $15 ages 5 and younger

Chi Omega Christmas Market (Photo: Courtesy of COCM)

The YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas’ Thanksgiving Day event, themed “Thankful Together,” includes 5k and 8-mile courses and virtual and in-person options with proceeds supporting programs that help families dealing with diabetes, nutritional challenges, and weight loss struggles. The first 200 children to register are eligible to participate in the Junior Trot, a 1K fun run beginning at 8:15 am. Visit thetrot.org.

Enchant Christmas

When: Nov. 26 – Jan. 2, 2022 (but closed Nov. 29-Dec. 1, Dec. 6-8, and Dec. 13-15)

Where: The Esplanade at Fair Park,

Admission: Starting at $19 for children, $20 for adults

Enchant transforms Fair Park into “The World’s Most Magical Christmas Light Maze & Village” with an ice-skating trail, gourmet holiday treats from around the world, the artisan market, a light maze, and “The Great Search” to find Santa’s nine missing reindeer. Visit enchantchristmas.com.