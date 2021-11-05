Friday, November 5, 2021

Cavey, HP Girls Run Fifth at State Meet

Highland Park finished fifth in the girls team standings at the Class 5A cross country state meet on Friday in Round Rock.

Sara Cavey paced the Lady Scots in 19th place, as the junior completed the 5-kilometer course at Old Settlers Park in 18 minutes, 50 seconds.

Charlotte Hudson and Kayla Dickerson also ran in the top 50 for HP, which has sent at least one runner to the state meet every year for more than four decades.

Lovejoy won the team title, while Cameron McConnell of Canyon Randall claimed the individual gold medal.

