Northaven United Methodist Church recently hosted the first annual Art on the Trail event. The Oct. 30 show on the Northaven Trail featured artists, music, and food from Ruthie’s/Cafe Momentum at Preston and Northaven Road.

Art on display included jewelry, sculptures, watercolors, and more.

Organizers say they hope to make the show an annual event.

For more information, visit Art on the Trail’s website.







PHOTOS: Robert Roton, Tim Wallace, and Mindy Dague