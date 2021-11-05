Lady Scots Sweep, Face Midlothian Next

After sweeping through the first two rounds of the Class 5A Region II volleyball playoffs, Highland Park has tougher tests ahead.

The Lady Scots rolled past Hallsville in the area round on Thursday in Athens, 25-15, 25-20, 25-9, for their 20th consecutive win against 5A competition.

That sets up a rematch next week against Midlothian in the regional quarterfinals. The Lady Panthers (37-7), who swept Marshall on Thursday to extend their winning streak to 18 matches overall, eliminated HP in the same round a year ago.

The logistical details for that showdown haven’t yet been confirmed. The winner will advance to the regional semifinals to face either McKinney or Frisco Reedy on Nov. 12 in Prosper.