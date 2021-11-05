Whisky Dinners, Korean Food and Fajitas, Dig In

Dakota’s Steakhouse is hosting its first event since reopening in September with Glenfiddich Whisky for a curated dinner experience featuring scotch whisky pairings and on-site cigar rolling by Alec Bradley. The event will take place on Dakota’s beautiful subterranean patio on Wednesday, November 10 and includes a four-course meal, scotch whisky pairings and a fresh stogie. With tax and gratuity included the cost is $275 per person. The whisky tastings will be hosted by Glenfiddich ambassador Dave Paradice and will include pours of the Glenfiddich 14-Year-Old, 18-Year-Old and 30-Year-Old whiskies. Tickets can be purchased on OpenTable.

The elegant patio at Dakota’s Steakhouse. PHOTO: Beckley

Korean food is trending sky high thanks, in part, to increasing visibility of its culture through K-POP, Korean Fried Chicken and the good-on-everything Gochujang chili paste. Dallas’ Koreatown is a vibrant place for Korean cultural immersion and has a new restaurant opening soon. Highland Park resident Wan Kim opens Nuri Grill on November 9 and will offer a unique dining experience with an approachable menu filled with Korean and other Asian-inspired items.

Nuri Grill’s Entertainment Dining PHOTO: Kathy Tran

Each table at the restaurant features a grill in the center to be used by skilled servers trained to cook the premium cut meats, while those dining can sit back and enjoy watching the process. Guests can enjoy a more interactive experience by cooking can cook their own food at their table as well.

Guests can expect to see familiar items on the menu utilizing high-quality, Korean ingredients with standout items such as the Hand-Breaded Sweet Chicken – crispy tenderloins, sweet soy sauce; Kimchi Fried Rice – stir-fried rice, kimchi, beef, fried egg; Tofu Salad – spring mix greens, arugula, sesame dressing, crispy tofu; Marinated Calbi Short Rib (Korean-style short rib); Prime Ribeye; Chateaubriand; and the Prime New York Strip.

Two styles of “Feasts” are on the menu which offer guests an option to order an entree along with a salad, additional meat, specialty condiments, soup, rice and dessert. The entree feast options are “Janchi” which features Prime Ribeye and Marinated Calbi as the main entrees, while the other feast option “Chookjae” features Chateaubriand and Marinated Calbi as the main course. Both feasts include the House Salad, Pink salt with pepper, Ssamjang, Soft Tofu Stew, White Rice, and Ice Cream.

Nuri Grill is located at 2254 Royal Lane, Suite 100 in Dallasand will be open for dinner Sunday – Thursday from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Fajita Pete’s Carnitas Courtesy Photo

Fajita Pete’s now serves Pork Carnitas for pick-up and delivery and this will make many very happy! Carnitas are made from a marbled cut of pork seasoned and braised for several hours until tender, then shredded and served on their famous tortillas alongside all the classic fixings, including cheese, guacamole, grilled onions, jalapenos, chips and salsa, rice, and beans. The Pork Carnitas are braised “low and slow” for several hours, in a traditional style, with orange juice, tomatoes, onions, garlic, arbol peppers and other spices. If you haven’t had really good carnitas, you’re not doing it right. Fajita Pete’s has several locations in the Dallas area, including the Park Cities location at 4441 Lovers Lane and in Lakewood on Abrams. Preston Hollow’s Fajita Pete’s is coming soon to 6060 Forest Lane.

Happy weekend!