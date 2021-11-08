‘Love Field Stories’ To Talk Holiday Events

Dallas Love Field’s podcast “Love Field Stories” will broadcast live from the Dallas Arboretum Tuesday. The episode will feature the arboretum’s VP of gardens Dave Forehand and Guy Bruggeman, Love Field’s art and programming manager talking about their favorite holiday events and attractions in Dallas.

The livestream will be available at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on Love Field’s Facebook and YouTube Live. After each episode airs, it will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Pandora.

The arboretum will host the city’s first official tree lighting Tuesday with the lighting of the Marilyn and Ben Weber Family Christmas Pyramid and Santa’s Tree in The Christmas Village, the tree near Crepe Myrtle allee, and the arboretum’s new Christmas Tree on the Martin Rutchik concert stage.

Holiday at the Arboretum also features the 12 Days of Christmas exhibit with 25-foot-tall Victorian-style gazebos depicting scenes from the traditional carol, the Christmas Village inspired by a European hamlet with shops, entertainment, and the 23-foot-tall Weber Pyramid, Santa Claus in his house from 6-8 p.m., and carolers.

“Love Field Stories” is the airport’s official podcast where guests discuss stories, memories, and experiences about the airport and its impact on the people of North Texas.