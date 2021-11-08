Snider Plaza Tree Lighting Returning

The Rotary Club of Park Cities and city of University Park are gearing up to kick off the holiday season with the annual tree lighting in Snider Plaza.

The tree lighting and ‘taste of Christmas’ featuring food and drinks from local eateries will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Nov, 21 in Snider Plaza. The event will also feature a ‘fun zone’ for children with bounce houses, face painting, musical entertainment, and an appearance by Santa. This year’s fundraising will benefit the North Texas Food Bank & the Salvation Army,

“The Rotary Club is ramping up for an event such as in 2019 because we went virtual in 2020,” said University Park Parks Director Sean Johnson. “We’re looking to have a safe, enjoyable event for the public with entertainment.”

Johnson said the event will be livestreamed on the city’s social media pages for those who can’t or aren’t comfortable attending in person.

Last year’s virtual event featured a young resident (16 years old or younger) nominated to help light the tree with Mayor Tommy Stewart, and the city is taking nominations again this year on the city’s website.

Nominations will be taken until Nov. 16 and the resident will be announced Nov. 17.

For more information, visit the Rotary Club of Park Cities’ website.