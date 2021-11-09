HP Ousts Midlothian in Playoff Rematch

Revenge came in resounding fashion for Highland Park during the third round of the volleyball playoffs on Monday.

The Lady Scots swept Midlothian in a Class 5A Region II quarterfinal match at Ellis Davis Field House — after being eliminated by the Lady Panthers in the same round, on the same floor, a year ago.

Just like that previous meeting, HP won the first two sets. But the Lady Scots (39-6) didn’t let the match slip away this time, as a 27-25 thrilling third stanza enabled them to continue their postseason run.

HP will next meet either Frisco Reedy or McKinney North in the regional semifinals on Friday at Prosper Rock Hill. If they survive that test, the Lady Scots would return the following day for the regional final, perhaps against defending state champion Lovejoy.

HP took control from the outset against the Lady Panthers (37-8), claiming the first two sets by scores of 25-15 and 25-12. Midlothian had its 18-match winning streak snapped.

Meanwhile, the Lady Scots have beaten 21 straight 5A opponents and have swept all three of their playoff foes.