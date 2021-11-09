Tuesday, November 9, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports Nov. 1-7

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: EASY PICKINGS

Reported at 9:36 a.m. Nov. 3.: A rogue didn’t have to work hard to get into a GMC Yukon in the 3700 block of Potomac Avenue, rifle through it, and take $1,500, two credit cards, two gift cards, and four checks totaling $2,000. The garage and Yukon were left unlocked and the keys were left inside.

HIGHLAND PARK

1 Monday 

Arrested at 4:16 a.m.: a 30-year-old man accused of burglary in the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue.

Arrested at 4:30 a.m.: a 28 year old accused of burglary of a building and warrants in the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue.

Reported at 10:24 a.m.: A part pilferer picked a brake light from a Land Rover in the 3100 block of Drexel Drive.

2 Tuesday

A careless driver backed into a Land Rover while leaving a parking space in Highland Park Village and fled without leaving information after a brief exchange with the owner of the Land Rover at 12:46 p.m.

3 Wednesday

Arrested at 8:50 p.m.: a 21 year old for a warrant in the 4900 block of Byron Avenue.

A crook took the taillights from a Ford F250 in the 4500 block of Westside Drive before 9:45 a.m.

A ne’er do well got into a Ford F150 in the 4500 block of Arcady Avenue and took a MacBook Pro laptop from inside before 2:26 p.m.

4 Thursday

Reported at 3:05 p.m.: A good neighbor found a DeWalt electric drill in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue and informed authorities.

5 Friday

Arrested at 3:50 a.m.: a 23 year old for a warrant in the 3400 block of Mockingbird Lane.

Reported at 11:05 a.m.: A fraudster tried to open a bank account using the information of a man from the 4600 block of Fairfax Avenue.

6 Saturday 

Arrested at 10:11 a.m.: a 26 year old accused of assault in the 3500 block of Euclid Avenue.

Arrested at 10:20 p.m.: a 32 year old accused of public intoxication in the 3700 block of Stratford Avenue

7 Sunday

Reported at 12:56 p.m.: A reckless driver hit a Toyota Avalon in the 5600 block of Key Avenue and left without leaving information.

UNIVERSITY PARK

1 Monday

Arrested at 3:45 a.m.: a 35-year-old woman accused of public intoxication in the 3900 block of Villanova Drive.

A stealer swiped an iPhone from a woman in the 4200 block of Emerson Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

2 Tuesday

A thief drove off in a GMC Yukon from the 4100 block of Windsor Parkway “without consent” overnight before 7:40 a.m. Another took a tailgate from a GMC Sierra parked in the 4100 block of Purdue Street overnight before 7:50 a.m.

A pilferer picked a tailgate from a Ford F250 in the 4200 block of Purdue Street around 7:47 a.m.

3 Wednesday

A vandal damaged a fence at a construction site in the 3600 block of Asbury Avenue before 9 a.m.

Reported at 8:19 p.m.: A ne’er do well swiped a Lexus RX 350 in the 4100 block of Emerson Avenue

4 Thursday

A crook drove off in a Ford F150 from the 3100 block of Hanover Street “without permission” overnight before 6:30 a.m.

A burglar broke into a GMC Yukon in the 3200 block of Amherst Street before 1:45 p.m.

5 Friday

A part pilferer took the taillights off a Ford Raptor in the 3700 block of Binkley Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *