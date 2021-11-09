Park Cities Crime Reports Nov. 1-7

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: EASY PICKINGS

Reported at 9:36 a.m. Nov. 3.: A rogue didn’t have to work hard to get into a GMC Yukon in the 3700 block of Potomac Avenue, rifle through it, and take $1,500, two credit cards, two gift cards, and four checks totaling $2,000. The garage and Yukon were left unlocked and the keys were left inside.

HIGHLAND PARK

1 Monday

Arrested at 4:16 a.m.: a 30-year-old man accused of burglary in the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue.

Arrested at 4:30 a.m.: a 28 year old accused of burglary of a building and warrants in the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue.

Reported at 10:24 a.m.: A part pilferer picked a brake light from a Land Rover in the 3100 block of Drexel Drive.

2 Tuesday

A careless driver backed into a Land Rover while leaving a parking space in Highland Park Village and fled without leaving information after a brief exchange with the owner of the Land Rover at 12:46 p.m.

3 Wednesday

Arrested at 8:50 p.m.: a 21 year old for a warrant in the 4900 block of Byron Avenue.

A crook took the taillights from a Ford F250 in the 4500 block of Westside Drive before 9:45 a.m.

A ne’er do well got into a Ford F150 in the 4500 block of Arcady Avenue and took a MacBook Pro laptop from inside before 2:26 p.m.

4 Thursday

Reported at 3:05 p.m.: A good neighbor found a DeWalt electric drill in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue and informed authorities.

5 Friday

Arrested at 3:50 a.m.: a 23 year old for a warrant in the 3400 block of Mockingbird Lane.

Reported at 11:05 a.m.: A fraudster tried to open a bank account using the information of a man from the 4600 block of Fairfax Avenue.

6 Saturday

Arrested at 10:11 a.m.: a 26 year old accused of assault in the 3500 block of Euclid Avenue.

Arrested at 10:20 p.m.: a 32 year old accused of public intoxication in the 3700 block of Stratford Avenue.

7 Sunday

Reported at 12:56 p.m.: A reckless driver hit a Toyota Avalon in the 5600 block of Key Avenue and left without leaving information.

UNIVERSITY PARK

1 Monday

Arrested at 3:45 a.m.: a 35-year-old woman accused of public intoxication in the 3900 block of Villanova Drive.

A stealer swiped an iPhone from a woman in the 4200 block of Emerson Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

2 Tuesday

A thief drove off in a GMC Yukon from the 4100 block of Windsor Parkway “without consent” overnight before 7:40 a.m. Another took a tailgate from a GMC Sierra parked in the 4100 block of Purdue Street overnight before 7:50 a.m.

A pilferer picked a tailgate from a Ford F250 in the 4200 block of Purdue Street around 7:47 a.m.

3 Wednesday

A vandal damaged a fence at a construction site in the 3600 block of Asbury Avenue before 9 a.m.

Reported at 8:19 p.m.: A ne’er do well swiped a Lexus RX 350 in the 4100 block of Emerson Avenue.

4 Thursday

A crook drove off in a Ford F150 from the 3100 block of Hanover Street “without permission” overnight before 6:30 a.m.

A burglar broke into a GMC Yukon in the 3200 block of Amherst Street before 1:45 p.m.

5 Friday

A part pilferer took the taillights off a Ford Raptor in the 3700 block of Binkley Avenue around 4:30 p.m.