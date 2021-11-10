Architect Barbara Bestor to Speak at Dallas Architecture Forum Event

Los Angeles architect Barbara Bestor will speak at the Angelika Film Center at Mockingbird Station on Nov. 16 as part of The Dallas Architecture Forum’s 2021-2022 season.

Barbara Bestor

The Forum, a non-profit organization dedicated to educating, enriching, and connecting communities by presenting programs and events, creating experiences, and engaging global and local thought-leaders from various design fields.

Bestor, the founding principal of Bestor Architecture, explores the architectural form through experiments in spatial arrangements, graphics, and color, as evidenced in her projects that range from custom residences to headquarters for international companies.

Her varied and progressive body of work, which focuses on both architecture and interior design, connects with people on many levels, often outside the traditional boundaries of architecture. She believes that good design creates an engaged urban life and embraces the ‘strange beauty’ that enhances everyday experience.







Bestor has designed new ways of creating accessible urbanism and “stealth density” in projects including Blackbirds, a groundbreaking typology for dense housing in Echo Park; retail and restaurant flagships; dynamic workspaces for Beats By Dre and Snap; the Silverlake Conservatory of Music; award-winning residences; restorations of iconic houses by Lautner, Neutra and Schindler; and pioneering arts projects that are deeply rooted in their communities and cultural context.

Bestor received her undergraduate degree at Harvard, studied at the AA in London, and received a MArch at SCI-Arc. Barbara is the author of Bohemian Modern, Living in Silver Lake and has been published widely, including Dwell, LUXE, Architect, Architectural Record, Review and Digest, the New York Times, and Metropolis. She is the recipient of numerous regional and national design awards, lectures and serves on design juries, and has been honored with prestigious recognitions, including being named to the Architectural Digest AD 100.

The lecture will begin at 7 p.m. on Nov. 16 with a complimentary pre-lecture reception beginning at 6:15 p.m. in the lobby of the Angelika. Tickets are $25 per person for general admission and $5 for students with ID. Tickets can be purchased at the door before the lecture, no reservations are required. Seating is on a space-available basis. Dallas Architecture Forum members receive free admission to all regular Forum lectures as a benefit of membership, and AIA members can earn one hour of CE credit for each Lecture they attend. They can obtain credit by signing in at the registration table. For more information on The Forum, visit www.dallasarchitectureforum.org or call 214-864-3295.