Wednesday, November 10, 2021

After falling to Southlake Carroll in the opener, Maddie Heiss and HP bounced back against Rockwall-Heath. (PHOTO: Rob Graham)
Lady Scots Roll Past Heath for First Win

After opening the girls basketball season with a heartbreaking loss, Highland Park bounced back with a dominating win.

The Lady Scots pulled away from Rockwall-Heath for a 59-36 road victory on Tuesday, led by 21 points from Riley Mae Herrod. Paris Lauro added 13 points for HP and Vivian Jin tallied eight as part of a balanced attack.

The first triumph of the season for HP followed a narrow defeat to Southlake Carroll in the home opener on Nov. 5, in which a late rally fell just short.

Lauro, Herrod, Audrey Walker, and Maddie Heiss all were in double figures for the Lady Scots (1-1), but nobody could cool off Carroll guard Camryn Tade, who poured in 36 points.

Next up, HP will travel to face Coppell on Friday before returning home for a matchup against Bishop Lynch on Nov. 15.

