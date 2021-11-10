The Future of Work

Recruiter: Hybrid schedules here to stay

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced ongoing conversations about the merits of working remotely instead of in the office.

Cindy Yared of Spot On Talent works with clients in various industries, from accounting and finance to marketing and legal support. (Courtesy photo)

“I definitely think work from home in some capacity – virtual work – is here to stay,” said Cindy Yared, founder of Dallas-based recruiting firm Spot On Talent.

Nearly three-quarters of about 5,000 employees surveyed worldwide by global management company McKinsey & Company would like to work from home two or more days per week.

More than half want at least three days of remote work, according to the research shared online.

“I think (the pandemic) was an opportunity for businesses to really evaluate what do we want to do,” Yared said. “What worked? What didn’t work? What do our employees want?”

Eighteen months later, businesses are facing difficult decisions, she said, because some employers are much more open to making remote working permanent than others, and that impacts recruiting for those that are less flexible.

“Now that they’ve lost out on a couple of good hires, they’re starting to say, ‘Oh my gosh – people are passing up great jobs because it’s not meeting their requirements,’” she said.

Yared said some job candidates are even willing to take a pay cut for a flexible work environment and the ability to work from home at least some of the time.

Jobseekers are also more conscious of commute times than they may have been before the pandemic.

“If there is some in office that’s required, commute is definitely a topic,” Yared said.

“Many more of them are trying to stay closer to home,” she said. “I think candidates are just much more in tune with what a total package looks like. So, it’s not all about money or salary. It’s really about what else is included.”