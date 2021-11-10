What Makes a Home?

D Magazine Partners CEO reflects on life in the Park Cities

D Magazine Partners CEO — and Highland Park resident — Christine Allison may publish D Home but says it’s not the grand houses that make the Park Cities home.

“We need to preserve the virtues and values and simple neighborliness that make us what we are. It’s not just our houses; it’s who we are to each other,” Allison told attendees of the annual Preservation Park Cities distinguished speaker luncheon at the Dallas Country Club on Oct. 4. The event is the biggest fundraiser for the organization.

She, her husband, the late D Magazine founder Wick Allison, and their four daughters moved back to Dallas from New York in 1995.

“I fell in love with the schools, with the people,” Allison said.

Allison joked that it wasn’t always easy to make friends when they first moved back, though, because magazine and newspaper publishers sometimes make others mad.

Becki Snow, Victoria Snee, Emmy Berg, Isabel Miller, Harrison Crosby and Sarah Branch

Joel Williams, Susan Williams, Janice and Roy Coffee

Alisa Sell and Jane Fitch

Centerpiece created by Marla Boone

Jana Paul and Polly McKeithen

Burton and Lesley Rhodes

(Photos: Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio and Danny Campbell)