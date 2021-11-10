Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Marla Boone, Luncheon Chair; Christine Allison, Editor-in-Chief and CEO of D Magazine, Keynote Speaker. PHOTO: Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio
What Makes a Home?

D Magazine Partners CEO reflects on life in the Park Cities

D Magazine Partners CEO — and Highland Park resident — Christine Allison may publish D Home but says it’s not the grand houses that make the Park Cities home.

“We need to preserve the virtues and values and simple neighborliness that make us what we are. It’s not just our houses; it’s who we are to each other,” Allison told attendees of the annual Preservation Park Cities distinguished speaker luncheon at the Dallas Country Club on Oct. 4. The event is the biggest fundraiser for the organization.

She, her husband, the late D Magazine founder Wick Allison, and their four daughters moved back to Dallas from New York in 1995.

“I fell in love with the schools, with the people,” Allison said.

Allison joked that it wasn’t always easy to make friends when they first moved back, though, because magazine and newspaper publishers sometimes make others mad.

  • Becki Snow, Victoria Snee, Emmy Berg, Isabel Miller, Harrison Crosby and Sarah Branch
  • Joel Williams, Susan Williams, Janice and Roy Coffee
  • Alisa Sell and Jane Fitch
  • Centerpiece created by Marla Boone
  • Jana Paul and Polly McKeithen
  • Burton and Lesley Rhodes

(Photos: Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio and Danny Campbell)

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

