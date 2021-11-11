Go Here: Open Houses to Check out Nov. 14

Still looking for your dream house? We have a few open houses to check out this weekend that just might narrow that decision down.

Sunday

7222 Stefani Dr., Dallas. Full acre with private lake frontage, this home provides a serene setting yet is minutes from Dallas’ best shopping and restaurants. Grand foyer with soaring ceilings leads to a dramatic great room featuring floor-to-ceiling windows. Extensively remodeled in 2015, the chef’s kitchen, wet bar, multiple large, open dining and living areas provide a fabulous entertaining flow. An office and downstairs primary suite, with a second study, dual baths, sauna, custom closets, and coffee bar. The second floor has three ensuite bedrooms, a game room, a media room with a full bath, and a storage room. Four bedrooms/ six and a half baths. $1,975,000. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Our Redeemer, Christ the King Elementary, Heritage School of Texas, Wesley Prep, St. Marks. Open house: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller

12006 Timberlake Court, Dallas. Featuring privacy and convenience, this elegant home is nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac. First floor living with vast main living area, cozy library, and primary suite. Tastefully remodeled kitchen and Quarter Sawn hardwoods – installed by French Brown. The main floor rounded out with elegant dining, powder bath, and laundry. Three outdoor patios with lush landscaping. Upstairs features an oversized second bedroom-bath and storage space. Rear entry is gated for added privacy/security. Two beds / two-and-a-half baths. $875,000. Schools: Pershing Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard, St. Mark’s, The Winston School, Grace Academy, The Lamplighter School, Hockaday, Good Shepherd Episcopal, Ursuline. Open house: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

PHOTO: Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International

9918 Ila Dr., Highland Park. Designed with family in mind, this stunning home is ready to be enjoyed. Designer kitchen features Wolf appliances, center island with prep sink, gas stove, double oven, and large pantry. The formal living room adds additional entertainment space just off the kitchen and a double-sided fireplace. Large family room with ample, natural light and access to outdoor entertainment in the large backyard. Split bedrooms and guest suite on one side and private primary suite on the other provide for great versatility. Four bedrooms/ three-and-a-half bathrooms. $10 million. Schools: Harry C. Withers Elementary, Prestonwood Montessori at E.D. Walker, E.D. Walker Middle School, W.T. White High School, Good Shepherd Episcopal School, Grace Academy, Hockaday, St. Rita, Lamplighter, Jesuit. Open house: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

PHOTO: Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International

5909 Luther Lane, Apt. 1405, Dallas. Breathtaking downtown views at this condo at the Shelton. Open floor plan, beautiful finishes, hardwoods, granite countertops, two balconies featuring views from all rooms, and more. Luxury amenities include a 24-hour desk concierge, valet parking, heated pool, cabana, fitness center, clubhouse, outdoor grill, and much more. Right by Preston Center with lots of shopping and restaurants. Three bedrooms/ three-and-a-half baths. $889,000. Schools: Hyer Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King, Providence Christian School. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PHOTO: Compass

6506 Lakehurst Ave., Dallas. This stunning Preston Hollow traditional sits on an oversized corner lot with an ideal floorplan perfect for family living and entertaining. The first floor features soaring 20-foot ceilings, open concept living, an impressive study, and chef’s kitchen with professional-grade appliances, a wine cellar, and two pantries open to the oversized family room and breakfast area. The primary bedroom has a fireplace, luxury spa bath, and views of the backyard pool, as does the first-floor guest bedroom. Exterior has a three-car garage, electric gate, and outdoor living with fireplace, kitchen, and grill overlooking a spa, pool, and waterfall perfect for outdoor enjoyment. Five bedrooms/five-and-a-half bathrooms. $2,320,000. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Our Redeemer, Christ the King Elementary, Heritage School of Texas, Wesley Prep, St. Marks. Open house: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

5803 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas. Fresh with a neutral paint palette, light and bright with abundant windows and recessed lighting, this home offers an open floor plan ideal for large gatherings and family activities. Richly stained hardwood floors, high ceilings, and wonderfully crafted millwork are some of the many fine details of this stately home. The wonderful primary suite with a bay-windowed sitting area overlooks the backyard and pool area. A secondary split bedroom is down, ideal for guests. Upstairs affords three bedrooms and a game room. The backyard features a New Orleans-inspired courtyard with a gorgeous bronze fountain, pergola, and elegant swimming pool. Five bedrooms/ four-and-a-half baths. $1.6 million. Schools: John J. Pershing Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Wesley Prep. Open house: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

PHOTO: Ebby Halliday, Realtors