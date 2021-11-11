Heim BBQ Dallas Location Closed For Now After Fire

Heim BBQ’s location on Mockingbird Lane in Dallas is closed for now after a fire in a kitchen wall Sunday evening.

The restaurant was safely evacuated, and Dallas Fire-Rescue were dispatched to the eatery near Dallas Love Field at 7:42 p.m. and arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the kitchen area, a spokesman said.

“They found fire inside a kitchen wall, located behind a gas stove, and extinguished the flames within approximately 30 minutes; limiting the damage to the area of origin,” the spokesman continued. “According to investigators, the fire was accidental in nature and began as the most likely result of metal flashing, located on the back of the stove against the wall, becoming superheated by the flames on the stove and causing combustible materials within the wall to ignite.”

The restaurant is closed until further notice as management works to assess and repair the damage, according to Heim’s social media pages.