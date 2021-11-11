Real Talk: Molly Branch

In 2010, after a 20-year career in global advertising and marketing, Molly Branch transitioned full-time into the Dallas real estate industry.

These days, she uses marketing skills honed during her first career to set her and her seller’s home apart.

Branch leverages social media and traditional marketing approaches to ensure sellers get top dollar and credits years working in a competitive, fast, and driven environment for making her adept at contract negotiations, even in a seller’s market.

She sees herself as a natural matchmaker, connecting people to their perfect home.

How long have you been in real estate, and what led you to this career?

“I’ve had 11 years as an active Realtor in the Dallas market. I have lived in Dallas all of my life, with the exception of my college years in Austin, and I have owned and lived in several homes (including homes in Lakewood, Hollywood Heights, and Oak Cliff) – I purchased my first home at the age of 21 and started buying and selling real estate while in college.

Now that you’ve been a real estate professional for a while, if you could go back in time and give yourself any advice, what would it be?

“Be about others,” concentrate on your client’s best interest, and all else will fall into place.

What is the best thing about being a real estate agent?

It has to be meeting so many amazing souls and making their dreams come to life.

What is your outlook on the Dallas market?

Pockets of Dallas will level out, but overall we will continue to see small, steady growth.

Can you give us a fun fact about yourself?

My maternal family is from Northern Italy. The Ladini speak the Ladino language, mainly spoken in the Dolomite Mountains in Northern Italy and an area in the Swiss Alps. It exhibits similarities to Latin and French. Artifacts have been found that show our people have been there for 5,000 years.