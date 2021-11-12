A Gingerbread Stroll Through Highland Park Village

Gingerbread houses are coming to Highland Park Village, but supporting Community Partners of Dallas makes the festive Gingerbread Stroll even sweeter.

The elaborate gingerbread houses will be on display at various merchants across the shopping center from Nov. 19-30 and auctioned off with 100% of the proceeds going to Community Partners of Dallas.

Community Partners of Dallas is a nonprofit that seeks to provide for the immediate needs of abused and neglected children.

Last year’s event raised $8,225 for Community Partners of Dallas.





Gingerbread houses from previous years. PHOTOS: Juan Molina