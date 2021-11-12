Faith Friday: Jesuit Dallas Commemorates All Saints’ Day

The Jesuit Dallas community gathered Nov. 1 to commemorate All Saints’ Day.

All Saints’ Day is observed to commemorate all the saints of the church, known and unknown, throughout Christian history.

As Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas, a private Catholic high school for boys, follows in the 500-year-old Jesuit tradition of St. Ignatius of Loyola, students especially remembered St. Ignatius, the founder of the Jesuits.





PHOTOS: Courtesy Jesuit Dallas

Also during the month of November, Jesuit Dallas remembers deceased alumni, benefactors, and friends in the celebration of Masses and prayers, and invites the community to submit the names of deceased loved ones on their website.

