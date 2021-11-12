Saturday, November 13, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Highland Park's season ended with a five-set loss to Frisco Reedy in the Class 5A Region II playoffs. (PHOTO: Chris McGathey)
Park Cities Sports 

Reedy Eliminates Lady Scots in Thriller

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments

Highland Park’s run through the Class 5A volleyball playoffs came to a heartbreaking end on Friday in the Region II semifinals.

After taking the first set, the Lady Scots lost in five to Frisco Reedy, 18-25, 25-16, 25-20, 18-25, 15-11, in a seesaw battle between powerhouse programs.

HP’s season ends one victory short off the 40-win plateau. The Lady Scots (39-7) had swept their previous three postseason matches and had beaten their last 21 opponents in Class 5A prior to Friday’s defeat.

The fourth-round playoff exit caps a campaign that included an unbeaten run in District 13-5A, a runner-up finish at the prestigious Volleypalooza tournament in August, and senior Emily Hellmuth setting a new school record for career kills while earning All-American status from the AVCA.

You May Also Like

Red-Hot Scots Set for First-Place Clash

Todd Jorgenson 0

Big Plays Lift Scots Over Wranglers

Todd Jorgenson 0

HP Trying to Reach Field Hockey Goals

Todd Jorgenson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *