Tuesday, November 16, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

PHOTO: Laura Wilson
Community Park Cities Preston Hollow 

Christmas Lights Celebration and Shopping Stroll Returns to Highland Park Village

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

After a hiatus last year because of the pandemic, Highland Park Village’s Christmas lights celebration and shopping stroll is coming back.

The shopping center’s annual holiday celebration from 4-7 p.m. Dec. 8 will show off 1.5 million Christmas lights and live holiday music from the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s Young Strings quartet, photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and exclusive store promotions, gift raffles, treats, seasonal sips, and more at various stores.

Shoppers can also support the Salvation Army Bell Ringers and Community Partners of Dallas’ Toy Drive.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

You May Also Like

Enjoy Italy All Day at Caffé Lavazza

Kersten Rettig 0

From Flora to Stella, New Dallas Arts District Restaurant to Open

Kersten Rettig 0

Sarah Brightman To Bring Christmas Cheer to Dallas

Norishka Pachot 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *