Christmas Lights Celebration and Shopping Stroll Returns to Highland Park Village

After a hiatus last year because of the pandemic, Highland Park Village’s Christmas lights celebration and shopping stroll is coming back.

The shopping center’s annual holiday celebration from 4-7 p.m. Dec. 8 will show off 1.5 million Christmas lights and live holiday music from the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s Young Strings quartet, photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and exclusive store promotions, gift raffles, treats, seasonal sips, and more at various stores.

Shoppers can also support the Salvation Army Bell Ringers and Community Partners of Dallas’ Toy Drive.