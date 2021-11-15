Study: Unvaccinated Texans 20 Times More Likely To Die of COVID

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, during the month of September, Texans not vaccinated against COVID-19 were about 20 times more likely to suffer a COVID-19-associated death and 13 times more likely to test positive than people who were fully vaccinated.

The risk of COVID-19 death was 23 times higher in unvaccinated people in their 30s and 55 times higher for people in their 40s, compared with their vaccinated peers, the study showed.

There were also fewer than 10 COVID-19 deaths among fully vaccinated people ages 18 to 29 compared with 84 deaths among unvaccinated people in the same age group, according to the study.

“The COVID-19 vaccines are doing an excellent job of protecting people from getting sick and from dying from COVID-19,” Jennifer Shuford, MD, the state’s chief epidemiologist, told The Dallas Morning News. “Vaccination remains the best way to keep yourself and the people close to you safe from this deadly disease.”

Despite that, one in five residents in Dallas has no intention of getting the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a new study published this month in Scientific Reports.



Researchers conducted an extensive survey of more than 6,000 people nationwide in mid-April of this year, along with the same survey in four major U.S. cities: Dallas, New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago.



An estimated 19.7% of Dallas residents were opposed to COVID-19 vaccination, close to the national average of 21.4%. Unwillingness to get vaccinated was significantly lower in New York (10.1%), Los Angeles (11.5%), and Chicago (11.2%), the study showed.

In other news:

