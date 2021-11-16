Biediger Wins Fall Finale in Texarkana

Sophie Biediger made sure Highland Park capped off the fall portion of its girls golf schedule in style.

Biediger, a senior who has signed with SMU, was the individual gold medalist at the Jay Brewer Memorial Lady Tiger Classic on Saturday at Texarkana Country Club with a two-round score of 68-74—142, or 2-under par.

The Lady Scots placed third as a team both in Texarkana and the previous weekend at the 5A State Preview tournament at White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown.

Biediger placed third in that tournament, while HP sophomore Landry Saylor was ninth. The field included 14 teams overall.