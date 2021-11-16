Celebrate The Holidays At Knox Street

Knox Street is gearing up to celebrate the holidays with exclusive retail pop-up shops, live reindeer, and live music.

The festivities will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Knox Street neighborhood and pop-up park at 3311 Knox Street.

Retail pop-up will include Cel Sal with locally made, eco-conscious home fragrances, Katie Kime with home decor and gifts including Dallas and Fort Worth apparel, Madison McKinley Designs with handcrafted women’s jewelry, Mignonne Gavigan with handmade jewelry, The BURU Bus with womenswear and accessories.

The live reindeer will be on-site from 10 a.m. to noon, The Salty’s vintage doughnut trailer will be there from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Parlor’s Ice Cream cart will be there from noon to 3 p.m.

Performances with The Concert Truck and Dallas Symphony Orchestra musicians at 4:30 p.m. coinciding with the debut of Knox Street’s holiday lights.

Attendees can also enjoy specials at various Knox Street restaurants, and sip and shop at more than 25 stores in the neighborhood for promotions and spirit tasting experiences.

Visit Knox Street’s website for a full listing and guide.

Shoppers can also support North Texas Food Bank’s Harvest pop-up shop, Community Partners of Dallas, and Salvation Army’s Echelon group.





PHOTOS: Courtesy Knox Street