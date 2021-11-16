Elm Thicket/Northpark Celebrates Hispanic Heritage, National Night Out

A busy few days of celebrations saw Elm Thicket/Northpark community residents observe Hispanic Heritage Month and National Night Out.

District 2 city councilmember Jesse Moreno and the Elm Thicket/Northpark Neighborhood Association celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month at the K.B. Polk Recreation Center on Oct. 3. The Ollimpaxqui dance troupe, based in Mexico City, performed traditional dances from Central and South America.

Then on Oct. 5, the community participated in National Night Out, with Dallas police officers, Dallas Fire Rescue members, parks board and plan commission members, and others attending to show their support of the historic neighborhood.





