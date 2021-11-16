Tuesday, November 16, 2021

The Elm Thicket/Northpark neighborhood gathered for a weekend of festivities in October, starting with a Hispanic Heritage Month event and culminating in National Night Out. PHOTOS: Courtesy Save Elm Thicket
Elm Thicket/Northpark Celebrates Hispanic Heritage, National Night Out

A busy few days of celebrations saw Elm Thicket/Northpark community residents observe Hispanic Heritage Month and National Night Out.

District 2 city councilmember Jesse Moreno and the Elm Thicket/Northpark Neighborhood Association celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month at the K.B. Polk Recreation Center on Oct. 3. The Ollimpaxqui dance troupe, based in Mexico City, performed traditional dances from Central and South America. 

Then on Oct. 5, the community participated in National Night Out, with Dallas police officers, Dallas Fire Rescue members, parks board and plan commission members, and others attending to show their support of the historic neighborhood. 

