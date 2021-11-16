Tuesday, November 16, 2021

crime
File Photo
Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports Nov. 8-14

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CRASH!

A woman working at a home in the 4200 block of Belclaire Avenue, heard a loud noise outside, went out to check, and found a box truck had hit her Lexus ES300 that was parked outside around 3 p.m. Nov. 10. 

HIGHLAND PARK 

8 Monday

Arrested at 12:05 p.m.: a 36-year-old woman for a warrant in the 4200 block of Edmondson Avenue.

Reported at 1:29 p.m.: a rude and reckless driver hit the bumper of a Ford Escape parked in an employee parking lot in Highland Park Village and left without providing information.

Arrested at 1:30 p.m.: a 57-year-old man accused of damage to town property in the 4200 block of Lakeside Drive.

Arrested at 1:53 p.m.: a 57-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4200 block of Lakeside Drive.

10 Wednesday

Arrested at 4 p.m.: a 34-year-old man accused of theft of property in the 3800 block of Beverly Drive.

Reported at 4:56 p.m.: fraudsters used the information of a man from the 3300 block of Drexel Drive to buy a $480 pair of Chanel sunglasses from Peeper’s in Highland Park Village, a $480 purchase from Christian Louboutin in Highland Park Village, and a $486.84 purchase from Alexander McQueen.

11 Thursday

 Arrested at 3:39 p.m.: a 34-year-old man for warrants in the 5100 block of Drexel Drive.

Reported at 4:12 p.m.: a porch pirate pilfered a package containing a $463 Cynthia Rowley dress from a home in the 3900 block of Mockingbird Lane.

12 Friday

Arrested at 4:47 p.m.: a 27-year-old accused of running a red light and warrants in the 3400 block of Armstrong Parkway.

13 Saturday

Arrested at 3:56 a.m.: a 22-year-old man accused of public intoxication in Highland Park Village.

14 Sunday

Arrested at 3:54 p.m.: a 46-year-old accused of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in the 5000 block of Airline Road.

Arrested at 7:40 p.m.: a 26-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

UNIVERSITY PARK

8 Monday

Reported at 5:07 p.m.: a burglar got into a Ford Thunderbird in the 4000 block of Hanover Street.

9 Tuesday

A villain took a Marin mountain bicycle from the porch of a home in the 4100 block of Normandy Avenue before 9 a.m.

A swindler got and used a credit card belonging to a woman from the 3400 block of Shenandoah Avenue at 6 p.m. 

A rogue got into a Jeep Grand Cherokee in the 6400 block of Lomo Alto Drive and took credit/debit cards, a Dell product, and more at 7:20 p.m.

10 Wednesday

A ne’er do well swiped lawn equipment from the 3100 block of Caruth Boulevard at 4:15 p.m.

A rogue took a Cannondale bicycle from the 6600 block of Snider Plaza before 6:45 p.m.

11 Thursday

Reported at 1:07 p.m.: a shoplifter stole about $170 worth of items from the CVS in Snider Plaza.

12 Friday

An unwelcome intruder got into a home in the 3600 block of Colgate Avenue and took two purses with $300 and more before 8 a.m.

Shoplifters took various items from Cos Bar in the 8300 block of Preston Center Plaza without paying around 1:25 p.m.

Arrested at 3 p.m.: a 23-year-old for a warrant in the 3800 block of University Boulevard.

13 Saturday

Arrested at 2:24 p.m.: a 21-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 5700 block of Bush Avenue

14 Sunday

A trickster tried to buy items from a CVS in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane with fake money at 3:39 a.m. 

A ne’er do well took a Trek bicycle and a scooter from an alleyway in the 4200 block of Normandy Avenue around 1:26 p.m.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

