Park Cities Crime Reports Nov. 8-14

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CRASH!

A woman working at a home in the 4200 block of Belclaire Avenue, heard a loud noise outside, went out to check, and found a box truck had hit her Lexus ES300 that was parked outside around 3 p.m. Nov. 10.

HIGHLAND PARK

8 Monday

Arrested at 12:05 p.m.: a 36-year-old woman for a warrant in the 4200 block of Edmondson Avenue.

Reported at 1:29 p.m.: a rude and reckless driver hit the bumper of a Ford Escape parked in an employee parking lot in Highland Park Village and left without providing information.

Arrested at 1:30 p.m.: a 57-year-old man accused of damage to town property in the 4200 block of Lakeside Drive.

Arrested at 1:53 p.m.: a 57-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4200 block of Lakeside Drive.

10 Wednesday

Arrested at 4 p.m.: a 34-year-old man accused of theft of property in the 3800 block of Beverly Drive.

Reported at 4:56 p.m.: fraudsters used the information of a man from the 3300 block of Drexel Drive to buy a $480 pair of Chanel sunglasses from Peeper’s in Highland Park Village, a $480 purchase from Christian Louboutin in Highland Park Village, and a $486.84 purchase from Alexander McQueen.

11 Thursday

Arrested at 3:39 p.m.: a 34-year-old man for warrants in the 5100 block of Drexel Drive.

Reported at 4:12 p.m.: a porch pirate pilfered a package containing a $463 Cynthia Rowley dress from a home in the 3900 block of Mockingbird Lane.

12 Friday

Arrested at 4:47 p.m.: a 27-year-old accused of running a red light and warrants in the 3400 block of Armstrong Parkway.

13 Saturday

Arrested at 3:56 a.m.: a 22-year-old man accused of public intoxication in Highland Park Village.

14 Sunday

Arrested at 3:54 p.m.: a 46-year-old accused of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in the 5000 block of Airline Road.

Arrested at 7:40 p.m.: a 26-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

UNIVERSITY PARK

8 Monday

Reported at 5:07 p.m.: a burglar got into a Ford Thunderbird in the 4000 block of Hanover Street.

9 Tuesday

A villain took a Marin mountain bicycle from the porch of a home in the 4100 block of Normandy Avenue before 9 a.m.

A swindler got and used a credit card belonging to a woman from the 3400 block of Shenandoah Avenue at 6 p.m.

A rogue got into a Jeep Grand Cherokee in the 6400 block of Lomo Alto Drive and took credit/debit cards, a Dell product, and more at 7:20 p.m.

10 Wednesday

A ne’er do well swiped lawn equipment from the 3100 block of Caruth Boulevard at 4:15 p.m.

A rogue took a Cannondale bicycle from the 6600 block of Snider Plaza before 6:45 p.m.

11 Thursday

Reported at 1:07 p.m.: a shoplifter stole about $170 worth of items from the CVS in Snider Plaza.

12 Friday

An unwelcome intruder got into a home in the 3600 block of Colgate Avenue and took two purses with $300 and more before 8 a.m.

Shoplifters took various items from Cos Bar in the 8300 block of Preston Center Plaza without paying around 1:25 p.m.

Arrested at 3 p.m.: a 23-year-old for a warrant in the 3800 block of University Boulevard.

13 Saturday

Arrested at 2:24 p.m.: a 21-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 5700 block of Bush Avenue.

14 Sunday

A trickster tried to buy items from a CVS in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane with fake money at 3:39 a.m.

A ne’er do well took a Trek bicycle and a scooter from an alleyway in the 4200 block of Normandy Avenue around 1:26 p.m.