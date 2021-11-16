Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Scots Pin Down Three Wins at St. Mark’s

Todd Jorgenson

Highland Park’s wrestling season began with three dominating victories against private-school opponents at the St. Mark’s dual tournament on Saturday.

The Scots rolled past Episcopal School of Dallas and Arlington Oakridge before earning a hard-fought win over host St.  Mark’s to finish the day.

Next up, HP will head to the Marcus Dual Scramble on Nov. 19 in Flower Mound, followed by the Turkey Throwdown on Nov. 23 in The Colony.

The first home competition for the Scots will be on Dec. 4, when the field will include St. Mark’s, Jesuit, ESD, Carrollton R.L. Turner, and Lancaster.

