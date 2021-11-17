Highland Park Villages Adds New Retail Experiences

In time for holiday shopping, Highland Park Village has added some new tenants.

The historic shopping center includes revered American and European fashion and lifestyle boutiques, and fine dining options.

Recently Opened

Dr. Barbara Sturm

The sought-after aesthetic doctor opened her latest eponymous boutique and spa in the village in November. The boutique and spa offers the skincare line, facials, treatments, and services she’s known for, in addition to various experiential elements such as treatment rooms, a tea bar, power napping stations, and more. Dallas is also her first boutique to feature a hair styling room so customers can trial her new hair and scalp collection.

Loro Piana

The brand, which offers women’s, men’s, and children’s clothing, accessories, leather goods and gifts, recently underwent a renovation and expansion of its Dallas boutique. It reopened in a space next to Beretta Gallery and St. John in September.

Peter Millar

The North Carolina-based brand, which offers performance sportswear, seasonal essentials, tailored clothing, and accessories, opened a store between Audemars Piguet and Ralph Lauren. A full-service espresso bar inside serves an exclusive blend from Black & White Coffee Roasters along with handcrafted chocolates from Videri.

Rolex

The renowned Swiss watch manufacturer opened a new boutique, operated by Bachendorf’s, in a two-story salon space between Bistro 31 and Bluemercury. It’s the first standalone boutique in North Texas for the brand.

Coming Soon

The Conservatory on Two

Known as The Conservatory’s most comprehensive gallery for its website, which is home to over 175 brands and 2,000 different products, with categories including women’s and men’s clothing and accessories, jewelry, wellbeing (beauty + treatment, bath + body, and candles + fragrance), and living (decor + objects, books + paper, and gifts), the Conservatory on Two location is moving to a new space in Building 100 above Anthropologie early next year. The new location will include a new lunch spot, Teak Tearoom.