Preston Hollow Crime Reports Nov 8 – 14

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: ONE FOR THE ROAD

Is Lane Park Drive a street or a crime description? Perhaps, both. The LANE where a man chose to PARK in the 7200 block emptied prematurely before 11:18 a.m. Nov. 11 after a crook decided to DRIVE off with the vehicle.

8 Monday

Before 12:22 p.m., a Grand Theft Auto wannabe tried to take a woman’s vehicle from NorthPark Center but settled for contents from the passenger compartment.

Before 5:35 p.m., a reckless motorist struck and damaged a woman’s vehicle at Preston Center.

Uncool case! Before 7:20 p.m., a prowler pushed in and damaged an air conditioning unit at a home in the 6500 block of Churchill Way.

9 Tuesday

Burglarized before 11:21 a.m.: a woman’s vehicle at Preston Forest Village.

Incomplete online records didn’t include a reporting time for a theft in a parking lot in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway.

10 Wednesday

Incomplete online records didn’t include a reporting time for a theft at a home in the 5400 block of Northmoor Drive.

Lost and found: At 8:31 a.m., officers recovered a stolen vehicle involved in a minor wreck in the 9500 block of Boedeker Street and found narcotics inside it.

11 Thursday

Arrested at 7:47 p.m.: a 42-year-old man accused of shoplifting at NorthPark Center. Before recent changes, the online incident report likely would have named the store targeted.

12 Friday

Stolen before 1:13 a.m.: a man’s vehicle from apartments in the 3900 block of West Northwest Highway.

13 Saturday

Officers responded at 2:30 a.m. to a “burglary in progress” call at apartments in the 7700 block of West Greenway Boulevard, where they made what they described as an “exceptional arrest” of someone for being drunk in public. How exceptional was the arrest? Crosschecking the offense record with arrest records provided all the key details about the person apprehended EXCEPT his/her name, age, gender, and anything else at all.

Stolen before 11:36 a.m.: a vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Broken 1:07 p.m. at apartments in the 3900 block of West Northwest Highway: The left rear window of a man’s vehicle by a burglar who wanted the contents.

14 Sunday

Reported at 5:37 p.m.: A burglar on Nov. 9 forced entry into a vacant house in the 6500 block of Turner Way and stole stuff.