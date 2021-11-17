Scots Top Wylie, Fall to Lake Highlands

Playing such a challenging nondistrict boys basketball schedule is bound to have its ups and downs. In Highland Park’s case, the opening week featured one of each.

The Scots fell to Lake Highlands 64-58 in their first road test of the season on Tuesday, following a home win over Wylie in the season opener.

Coleson Messer scored 19 points and Camp Wagner added 18 for HP against the Wildcats, but Lake Highlands surged ahead in the second half behind 28 points from standout sophomore Tre Johnson.

In their opener on Nov. 12, the Scots (1-1) started fast and pulled away in the third quarter for a 71-60 victory over the Pirates. Rhodes Crow poured in a game-high 22 points for HP.

The Scots will host Lewisville on Friday before traveling to face defending Class 4A state champion Argyle on Nov. 22.