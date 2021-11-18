Go Here: Open Houses to Check Out Nov. 19-21

House shopping? We’ve got you covered. Read on!

Sunday

3817 Southwestern Blvd., University Park. The open, light, and bright floor plan allows for effortless entertaining no matter the season. A grand foyer expands graciously into formal living and dining. The spacious gourmet kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, double ovens, and a walk-in pantry. Downstairs office with generous storage. The second floor boasts a spacious primary suite with his and hers sink, a large closet, and cedar. Additional bedrooms all ensuite. The third floor is the perfect fifth bedroom, gym, or game room. Four bedrooms/ four-and-a-half bathrooms. $2.9 million. Schools: Hyer Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King, Providence Christian School. Open house: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

3207 Saint Johns Drive, Highland Park. First-floor primary suite, full guest quarters, and a three-car garage. Downstairs is the open great room with fireplace, dining room, wet bar with ice maker, gourmet kitchen, and primary bedroom suite with spacious bath and two closets. Upstairs are three-bedroom suites, each with a private bath, and a second living area. This location is very strong with old-growth trees, low traffic, and walkability to the best of Highland Park. $2.5 million. Four bedrooms/ four-and-a-half bathrooms. Schools: Armstrong Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King, Providence Christian School. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

6615 Bandera Ave., Apt 1A, Dallas. Outdoor spaces set the stage for entertaining. The open kitchen enjoys granite countertops and luxury appliances; Wolf gas cooktop, double Thermador ovens, and Subzero refrigerator. A large primary bedroom is flanked by dual master baths, large walk-in closets, and a study. A full laundry room, plenty of storage, concierge trash service, community gym, and the lock and leave lifestyle so many desire. $999,000. Three bedrooms/ three-and-a-half baths. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Our Redeemer, Christ the King Elementary, Heritage School of Texas, Wesley Prep, St. Marks. Open house: 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Compass

3725 Turtle Creek Blvd., Apt E, Dallas. Meticulously remodeled in Turtle Creek. The first floor features a beautiful entry, study den with bar, living room, and half bath. The second floor is the hub of the home with an open Chef’s kitchen with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, a large center island, a glass-enclosed wine cellar, a sitting room, a dining room, and a living room with a bar and two limestone fireplaces. The third floor features two bedrooms with en-suite baths and the primary retreat with two walk-in closets, a luxurious bath with an oversized shower and soaking tub, a sitting area with a fireplace, and French doors to the balcony. $1.5 million. Three bedrooms/ three-and-a-half baths. Schools: North Dallas High School, Ben Milam Elementary, Holy Trinity. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Compass

6602 Del Norte Lane, Dallas. Pristine single-family attached home with a yard. This home is open and bright and lives like a single-detached home. The great room has a high ceiling, fireplace and opens to a kitchen with marble countertops, stainless appliances, a coffee bar, and a butlers pantry with great storage. Four bedrooms/five baths. $1,150,000. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Our Redeemer, Christ the King Elementary, Heritage School of Texas, Wesley Prep, St. Marks. Open house: 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International

7806 Glen Albens Circle, Dallas. This beautifully updated home is situated on a quiet prime lot with views overlooking a walking trail and abundant trees. Perfect for entertaining, the inviting entry leads to a spacious living room on one side and open dining, kitchen, and den across. Stainless appliances including refrigerator and marble counters are featured in the generous island kitchen and breakfast area. The primary bedroom suite boasts a sitting area with a fireplace. A large walk-in shower, jetted tub, dressing table, separate sinks along with two walk-in closets complete the bathroom. Three bedrooms/ four and a half bathrooms. $1.2 million. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Our Redeemer, Christ the King Elementary, Heritage School of Texas, Wesley Prep, St. Marks. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Ebby Halliday, Realtors

