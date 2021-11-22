Monday, November 22, 2021

Have Fun, Win Prizes With Our Holiday Photo Scavenger Hunt

It’s the holiday season, and you can see it everywhere! Join us in a fun holiday photo scavenger hunt, and win one of three prize packs containing four tickets to Holiday at the Arboretum at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens and four tickets to the Trains at NorthPark benefitting Ronald McDonald House Dallas.

Grab your phone and head out to collect your entries. In the meantime check out some scenes from Sunday’s tree lighting festivities at Snider Plaza.

See rules, the list, and more here:

