Nominate Your Favorite Stories for 2021 People’s Pick

At the end of every year, we like to take a look back at some of our favorite stories and columns — and this year will be no different.

Last year, we asked our readers to weigh in with their favorites, too, and we’re going to continue to do that this year. Starting today, you can nominate a story (or stories) from 2021 that resonated with you, and next week we’ll provide a ballot for readers to vote on their favorites. The top three choices will be shared over the holidays along with the choices of People Newspapers staffers.

Ready to nominate? Click here.

